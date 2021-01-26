OU women's tennis: Carmen Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

OU sophomore Carmen Corley was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday after great play against Tulsa on Jan. 22.
🎾 #Big12Tennis 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🎾▪️ @OU_WTennis' Carmen Corley ▪️ @TexasMTN's Eliot Spizzirri Details ➡️ https://t.co/CP67YFuveP pic.twitter.com/02qAP9aOPM— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 26, 2021
The New Mexico native dominated the courts last week, going undefeated in singles and doubles action. Corley picked up a big win in singles action with a win against ITA No. 86 ranked Martina Okalova from Tulsa. She has been on a tear to begin the season, as she has only dropped one set in singles action.
In doubles play, Carmen and her sister, junior Ivana Corley, have gone on a similar streak, beginning the season 3-0 and elevating their record since last January to 23-1. Their most notable win has been the defeat of No. 22 Tulsa last week.
Corley and the Sooners now look to 3 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Jan. 31 for a big matchup against top Big 12 foe Texas and ITA No. 5 singles player Anna Turati.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.