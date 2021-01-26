You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's tennis: Carmen Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week

Carmen Corley

Then-freshman Carmen Corley awaits the ball in a doubles match against Texas Christian on March 6.

 Ellory Myers/The Daily

OU sophomore Carmen Corley was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday after great play against Tulsa on Jan. 22.

The New Mexico native dominated the courts last week, going undefeated in singles and doubles action. Corley picked up a big win in singles action with a win against ITA No. 86 ranked Martina Okalova from Tulsa. She has been on a tear to begin the season, as she has only dropped one set in singles action.

In doubles play, Carmen and her sister, junior Ivana Corley, have gone on a similar streak, beginning the season 3-0 and elevating their record since last January to 23-1. Their most notable win has been the defeat of No. 22 Tulsa last week.

Corley and the Sooners now look to 3 p.m. CT this coming Saturday, Jan. 31 for a big matchup against top Big 12 foe Texas and ITA No. 5 singles player Anna Turati.

