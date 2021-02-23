OU women's tennis: Carmen Corley named Big 12 Player of the Week for 2nd time in 2021

The Big 12 Conference announced via Twitter on Tuesday its Players of the Week, including Oklahoma sophomore Carmen Corley.
🎾 #Big12Tennis 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🎾▪️ @OU_MTennis' Jake Van Emburgh▪️ @OU_WTennis' Carmen CorleyDetails ➡️ https://t.co/KuT830cswb pic.twitter.com/S4LuzM2Uzq— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 23, 2021
Corley receives the award after a ranked win against Kansas’ No. 81 ranked Sonia Smagina on Sunday. After taking the first set against Smagina, 6-4, Corley trailed, 5-0, in the second game before an energetic run. She won five straight games and saw the set into a tie breaker, where Corley was able to take the win.
Corley and her sister, OU junior Ivana, also took down KU’s duo of Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni, 6-2, helping the Sooners secure the doubles point. The latest award marks the second time Corley has been named Big 12 Player of the Week, the first being earlier this season following her play against Oral Roberts and Wyoming.
Corley and the Sooners will next take on Southern Methodist University at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Norman.
