OU women's soccer: Sooners vs. Oklahoma State postponed due to COVID-19 precautions

  • Updated
Jordan Lund

Freshman defender Jordan Lund kicks the ball during the game against Kansas Oct. 10.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma’s Friday night match against Oklahoma State has been postponed, the program announced Friday afternoon.

The game was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions. Oklahoma announced that the Sooners’ number of positive tests and contacts exceeded the Big 12’s minimum standard for competition. The Big 12 match-interruption guidelines state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available, including at least one goalkeeper.

A spokesperson for the Athletics Department said they don't anticipate the program disclosing the amount of positive tests on the team. There are 33 members on the team.

The game was supposed to be the Sooners’ season opener and was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Big 12 has previously announced that all make-up matches will be played after the season’s conclusion on Nov. 6.

Excitement surrounded Oklahoma’s first match as they have to replace one of the best players in program history in Kaylee Dao while being led by new head coach Mark Carr. Carr joined the Sooners in January after spending the last six years coaching with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

