OU women's soccer: Sooners' match against Kansas postponed

Lund

Freshman defender Jordan Lund defends the ball in the game against SMU Sept. 19.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma’s season opening match with Kansas on Friday Sept. 18 has been postponed, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. It’s the program’s second postponement of the season.

The Big 12 match-interruption guidelines state that teams must have 14 student-athletes available including at least one goalkeeper.

This is the Sooners’ second postponement this season, the previous being their match with Oklahoma State on Sept. 11due to COVID-19 precautions. The Big 12 has announced that all make-up matches will be played after the season’s conclusion on Nov. 6.

OU will now open the season on Sept. 25 in Austin, Texas versus Texas. The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised by the Longhorn Network.

Excitement surrounds Oklahoma’s first match as they have to replace one of the best players in program history in Kaylee Dao while being led by new head coach Mark Carr. Carr joined the Sooners in January after spending the last six years coaching with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

