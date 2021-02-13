You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Anastasia Webb's perfect 10 vault in Metroplex Challenge

Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb sticks the landing during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior Anastasia Webb tallied her second-career perfect 10 and her first on vault Saturday at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth.

Webb’s only other career perfect 10 came as a freshman on beam. Her routine is Oklahoma’s first perfect 10 since Maggie Nichols’ perfect 10 on March 6, 2020, against Michigan, also on vault.

Her perfect 10 helped OU to its season best 49.750 on vault, good for the best event score in the country all season and the second highest score on vault in team history. After the first rotation, the Sooners led Texas Woman’s and Centenary 49.750-48.475-47.770.

