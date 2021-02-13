OU women's gymnastics: WATCH Anastasia Webb's perfect 10 vault in Metroplex Challenge

Senior Anastasia Webb tallied her second-career perfect 10 and her first on vault Saturday at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth.
IT'S A PERFECT 10 FOR ANASTASIA WEBB!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PC7mkByp08— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 14, 2021
Webb’s only other career perfect 10 came as a freshman on beam. Her routine is Oklahoma’s first perfect 10 since Maggie Nichols’ perfect 10 on March 6, 2020, against Michigan, also on vault.
Her perfect 10 helped OU to its season best 49.750 on vault, good for the best event score in the country all season and the second highest score on vault in team history. After the first rotation, the Sooners led Texas Woman’s and Centenary 49.750-48.475-47.770.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.