OU women's gymnastics: Twitter reacts to Maggie Nichols' request for extended eligibility

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols released a statement via Twitter on Monday, making her case for winter sport athletes to be granted eligibility relief in light of coronavirus cancellations.
Winter Sport Athletes deserve one last opportunity to compete. pic.twitter.com/UHXK7iVuR8— MAGGIE NICHOLS (@MagsGotSwag12) April 6, 2020
Nichols was looking to end her career with her third NCAA team national championship and her third NCAA individual all-around title before the remainder of her senior season was canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns.
Here's how Twitter is reacting to Nichols' request for another year of eligibility:
🗣🗣🗣Very important & the right thing to do- https://t.co/f6yGvPt0iS— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) April 6, 2020
#OU star gymnast Maggie Nichols states her case and case for winter athletes https://t.co/1anw91xglP— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) April 6, 2020
Maggie Nichols wants her senior year back. https://t.co/5DHUemrbKY— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) April 6, 2020
Maggie Nichols voices her take on winter sport eligibility. #Sooners https://t.co/lX2Rcji6El— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) April 6, 2020
From the 2018 & 2019 @NCAA all-around champion. https://t.co/tMj2kjVD08— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) April 6, 2020
Yep. @NCAA dropped the ball here. Still time to fix it. https://t.co/Lt2mX9TNE7— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) April 6, 2020
After everything that has happened I don’t even see how this is up for debate. https://t.co/TECzFGRtT9— Irv Roland (@irv_roland) April 6, 2020
She has a point. https://t.co/BOSYn2cpZi— Ron Terrell (@RonTerrell) April 6, 2020
The 🐐 has spoken! https://t.co/TSjIbt8W49— Savanna Nicole :) (@savannaaaxo) April 6, 2020
@MagsGotSwag12 As we organize Athletes across the country please share the message @RomanBravoYoung https://t.co/zZN19y0OGU— Akil Patterson 13th District Council (@Akil4Bmore) April 6, 2020
All NCAA Winter athletes should have another year of eligibility! https://t.co/0OJCaePo0z— Drew Wight (@DrewWight) April 6, 2020
Maggie Nichols of @OU_WGymnastics is advocating that @NCAA winter sports seniors be given another year of eligibility. The NCAA has announced that it will grant all spring sports athletes an extra year. Nichols is asking them to reconsider for winter athletes. https://t.co/8AkYiHsf9c— Blythe Lawrence (@rockergymnastix) April 6, 2020
Maggie Nichols making a plea for the NCAA to cast a wider net in extending additional eligibility. https://t.co/dbSd5x7d24— Rachel Blount (@BlountStrib) April 6, 2020
