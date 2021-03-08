OU women's gymnastics: Sooners tied with Florida for No. 1 spot in national rankings

The Sooners moved up to co-No. 1 with Florida in the weekly Road to Nationals rankings update.
𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤. 𝐎𝐧. 𝐓𝐨𝐩.After an incredible weekend, the Sooners have moved into a tie for the No. 1 spot in the nation!Event Rankings:Vault - 1️⃣Bars - 5️⃣Beam - 2️⃣Floor - 4️⃣➡️ https://t.co/O1WvwgFqj3 pic.twitter.com/X0QuU29epc— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 8, 2021
Following its 49.725 vault score on Sunday, Oklahoma claimed the No. 1 spot on vault. OU stayed at No. 2 on beam and No. 4 on floor, but fell to No. 5 on bars.
Senior Anastasia Webb leads the way in individual rankings. She’s No. 2 on beam, No. 3 on all-around and No. 10 on floor. Senior Karrie Thomas is ranked twice, No. 17 on beam and No. 18 on bars.
Senior Evy Schoepfer holds the highest ranking of any Sooner at No. 1 on vault. Junior Allie Stern is also No. 11 on vault. The freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur are ranked No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, on bars and are tied for No. 22 on vault. Davis is also No. 22 on beam.
Oklahoma returns to action at noon CT on Sunday, March 13 at Iowa State to conclude the regular season.
