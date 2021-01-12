OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sweep initial Big 12 weekly awards

No. 2 Oklahoma swept 2021’s first edition of the Big 12 weekly awards, the conference announced Tuesday.
The first @Big12Conference weekly awards are out and it's a Sooner 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙥!This marks the first career award for Davis and LeVasseur and the 11th for @AWebb_! 👏👏👏➡️ https://t.co/8ZiNJ46Qle pic.twitter.com/mVtohalC7M— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 12, 2021
Senior Anastasia Webb was named Gymnast of the Week following an all-around performance that left her ranked second in the nation. It’s now the eleventh time that Webb has won a Big 12 weekly award in her career.
The other two awards belong to Sooner freshmen. Audrey Davis claimed Newcomer of the Week after competing on every event but uneven bars in her first collegiate meet. She posted scores of 9.825 on beam and vault and added a 9.875 on floor to claim the award.
Kat LeVasseur had the best score of anyone on the uneven bars with a 9.250, which was also the only score above a 9.9 on the event, earning her Event Specialist of the Week.
The Sooners will be back in action at 3:45 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 17 when they take on No. 3 Utah in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.