OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sweep initial Big 12 weekly awards

  • Updated
Anastasia Webb

Then-junior Anastasia Webb during the match against No. 6 Denver on Feb. 29.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma swept 2021’s first edition of the Big 12 weekly awards, the conference announced Tuesday.

Senior Anastasia Webb was named Gymnast of the Week following an all-around performance that left her ranked second in the nation. It’s now the eleventh time that Webb has won a Big 12 weekly award in her career. 

The other two awards belong to Sooner freshmen. Audrey Davis claimed Newcomer of the Week after competing on every event but uneven bars in her first collegiate meet. She posted scores of 9.825 on beam and vault and added a 9.875 on floor to claim the award.

Kat LeVasseur had the best score of anyone on the uneven bars with a 9.250, which was also the only score above a 9.9 on the event, earning her Event Specialist of the Week. 

The Sooners will be back in action at 3:45 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 17 when they take on No. 3 Utah in Norman.

