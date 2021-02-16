You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sweep Big 12 Weekly Awards for second time in 2021

Audrey Davis

Freshman Audrey Davis celebrates with assistant coach Lou Ball during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

For the first time since the first week of the season, the Sooners swept the Big 12 Weekly Awards on Tuesday.

Senior Anastasia Webb won Gymnast of the Week, senior Jordan Draper won Event Specialist of the Week, and freshman Audrey Davis won Newcomer of the Week. 

Webb’s Gymnast of the Week award comes for the fourth time this season and the seventh time in her career following her career-high 39.275 on the all-around and her first ever perfect 10 on vault. It’s Webb’s 14th career weekly award overall.

Draper’s Event Specialist of the Week award is the first of her career. The award follows a 9.9 from Draper on both bars and floor — the former of which was a career high. Davis’s Newcomer of the Week accolade is her third award of the season and her second in a row. It arrives after she posted a 9.925 on vault, 9.875 on bars and a 9.850 on beam.

Oklahoma returns to action next at 5 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 to close out its road trip with a quad-meet in Raleigh against North Carolina State, George Washington and William & Mary.

