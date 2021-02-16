OU women's gymnastics: Sooners sweep Big 12 Weekly Awards for second time in 2021

For the first time since the first week of the season, the Sooners swept the Big 12 Weekly Awards on Tuesday.
That's a Sooner 𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙥 of the @Big12Conference weekly awards!🧹🧹🧹Congrats to @AudreyDavis132 (Newcomer), @jordanmaedraper (Event Specialist) and @AWebb_ (Gymnast)! ➡️ https://t.co/S7O3y0OnOR pic.twitter.com/VpR2wV1hO1— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 16, 2021
Senior Anastasia Webb won Gymnast of the Week, senior Jordan Draper won Event Specialist of the Week, and freshman Audrey Davis won Newcomer of the Week.
Webb’s Gymnast of the Week award comes for the fourth time this season and the seventh time in her career following her career-high 39.275 on the all-around and her first ever perfect 10 on vault. It’s Webb’s 14th career weekly award overall.
Draper’s Event Specialist of the Week award is the first of her career. The award follows a 9.9 from Draper on both bars and floor — the former of which was a career high. Davis’s Newcomer of the Week accolade is her third award of the season and her second in a row. It arrives after she posted a 9.925 on vault, 9.875 on bars and a 9.850 on beam.
Oklahoma returns to action next at 5 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 to close out its road trip with a quad-meet in Raleigh against North Carolina State, George Washington and William & Mary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.