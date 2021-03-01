OU women's gymnastics: Sooners rise to No. 2 in season's 1st rankings with National Qualifying Score

The Sooners moved up to No. 2 in Monday’s Road to Nationals rankings update — the first standings of the year using National Qualifying Score.
The first NQS rankings of the season are out and the Sooners are No. 2️⃣! Event Rankings:Vault - 2️⃣Bars - 3️⃣Beam - 2️⃣Floor - 4️⃣➡️ https://t.co/G5dp3aR7gr pic.twitter.com/ymngYVv8GS— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 1, 2021
National Qualifying Score is calculated by averaging the scores from an individual or team’s top four meets of the season — two of which must be road meets. Prior years required six meets for the National Qualifying Score, but that was reduced to four due to limited meets because of COVID-19.
Oklahoma has a top-5 ranking on every event. On vault and beam, it’s No. 2, and on bars it's No. 3 and on floor it's No. 4. In the overall rankings, OU trails only Florida.
Senior Anastasia Webb leads OU with four individual rankings. She’s No. 3 in the all around, No. 4 on beam, No. 6 on vault, and No. 8 on floor. The freshman duo of Kat LeVasseur and Audrey Davis are the only other Sooners to hold rankings on multiple events. Davis is No. 4 on bars and No. 23 on vault and LeVasseur is No. 11 on bars and No. 17 on vault.
Senior Evy Schoepfer checks in at No. 3 on vault and junior Allie Stern is No. 8 on vault. Senior Karrie Thomas is No. 11 on beam, sophomore Jenna Dunn is No. 23 on beam and sophomore Ragan Smith is No. 23 on floor.
Oklahoma returns to action at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 for its senior night against Brigham Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.