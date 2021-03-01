You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners rise to No. 2 in season's 1st rankings with National Qualifying Score

Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners moved up to No. 2 in Monday’s Road to Nationals rankings update — the first standings of the year using National Qualifying Score.

National Qualifying Score is calculated by averaging the scores from an individual or team’s top four meets of the season — two of which must be road meets. Prior years required six meets for the National Qualifying Score, but that was reduced to four due to limited meets because of COVID-19.

Oklahoma has a top-5 ranking on every event. On vault and beam, it’s No. 2, and on bars it's No. 3 and on floor it's No. 4. In the overall rankings, OU trails only Florida.

Senior Anastasia Webb leads OU with four individual rankings. She’s No. 3 in the all around, No. 4 on beam, No. 6 on vault, and No. 8 on floor. The freshman duo of Kat LeVasseur and Audrey Davis are the only other Sooners to hold rankings on multiple events. Davis is No. 4 on bars and No. 23 on vault and LeVasseur is No. 11 on bars and No. 17 on vault.

Senior Evy Schoepfer checks in at No. 3 on vault and junior Allie Stern is No. 8 on vault. Senior Karrie Thomas is No. 11 on beam, sophomore Jenna Dunn is No. 23 on beam and sophomore Ragan Smith is No. 23 on floor.

Oklahoma returns to action at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 for its senior night against Brigham Young.

