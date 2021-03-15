OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain tied with Florida at No. 1 in national rankings

The Sooners remained tied for No. 1 with Florida in Monday’s national rankings update following their 197.450-196.825 win Sunday over Iowa State to conclude the regular season.
Another week tied at the top! Six Sooners hold 1️⃣2️⃣ individual spots, including 𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 top-10 rankings!➡️https://t.co/buePRGz2nF pic.twitter.com/xRhvBJC41K— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 15, 2021
As a team, Oklahoma fell to No. 5 on floor and to No. 2 on vault. OU remained at No. 2 on beam and rose one spot to No. 3 on bars. Senior star Anastasia Webb holds rankings on every exercise. She is No. 2 on vault, No. 3 on beam, No. 4 in the all around, No. 6 on floor and No. 14 on bars.
Senior Karrie Thomas is ranked No. 12 on beam and No. 14 on bars. Freshman Kat LeVasseur is the only other gymnast ranked in multiple events at No. 8 on bars and No. 23 on vault.
Senior Evy Schoepfer has the highest individual ranking of any Sooner, at No. 1 on vault. Junior Allie Stern is also No. 14 on vault. Despite not competing for the first time in the 2021 season on Sunday, freshman Audrey Davis is still No. 6 on bars.
Oklahoma opens the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20, when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia.
