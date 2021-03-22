OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain tied at No. 1 with Florida in national rankings

The Sooners (20-1, 5-0) remained co-No. 1 with Florida following their loss in the Big 12 Championships in Monday’s rankings update.
OU remained at No. 2 on beam. On every other event — vault, bars and floor — it fell one spot to No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.
Senior star Anastasia Webb leads the way in the individual rankings. She holds a spot in the top 25 of every event — co-No. 1 on vault, No. 3 on beam, No. 5 in all-around, No. 10 in floor and No. 17 on bars. Senior Evy Schoepfer is co-No. 1 with Webb on vault.
The freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur are No. 4 and No. 11, respectively, on bars. Senior Karrie Thomas is the only other Sooner to have multiple rankings, at No. 13 on beam and No. 22 on bars. Sophomore Ragan Smith is No. 19 on beam and junior Allie Stern is No. 21 on vault.
Oklahoma will compete in the NCAA regionals on April 1-3 at a location to be determined.
