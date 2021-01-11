OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain No. 2 in national rankings after 1st meet of season

Following its 197.450-194.725 win over Arizona State Sunday, Oklahoma remained at No. 2 in Monday’s national rankings update.
Ten Sooners earned 19 individual rankings and the Sooners sit at No. 2 after the first weekend of competition!➡️ https://t.co/gGl41IOGMZ pic.twitter.com/hD8SA53iT7— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 11, 2021
The Sooners are ranked in the top three as a team in every event — first on uneven bars, second on vault and beam, and tied for third on floor. Senior star Anastasia Webb led OU in the individual rankings, checking in second in the all-around, tied for first on beam, tied for fourth on floor and tied for tenth on the uneven bars.
Freshman Kat LeVasseur was the highest ranked Sooner in any other event, coming in second on the uneven bars. Junior Emma LaPinta is tied for ninth on floor, and senior Carly Woodard is tied for tenth on beam. Three gymnasts — senior Evy Schoepfer, junior Allie Stern, and freshman Audrey Lynn — are tied for eleventh on vault.
Utah, the Sooners' next opponent, rose to No. 3 this week, setting the stage for a Top-3 matchup at 3:45 p.m. CT this coming Sunday, Jan. 17 in Norman on ESPN 2.
