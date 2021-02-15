You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain at No. 4 in rankings after posting nation's best score

Vanessa Deniz

Sophomore Vanessa Deniz during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The Sooners remained at No. 4 in the weekly Road to Nationals rankings update on Monday after posting a nation-best 198.225 against Texas Woman’s and Centenary on Feb. 13.

Oklahoma stayed at No. 2 on bars and rose one spot to No. 2 on vault. OU rose from No. 14 to No. 8 on the beam rankings, two weeks removed from counting multiple falls against West Virginia. The Sooners also moved up one spot in the floor rankings from No. 7 to No. 6.

Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Anastasia Webb held the highest individual rankings after Schoepfer rose five spots to No. 4 on vault following her career-high 9.975 against TWU and Centenary. Webb earned the No. 4 ranking on beam following her 9.975 on Feb. 13. Webb also checks in at No. 11 on vault and No. 17 on all-around.

Sophomore Vanessa Deniz moved up two spots to No. 6 on beam and debuted at No. 8 on bars. Freshman Audrey Davis ranks No. 7 on bars and senior Karrie Thomas is No. 17 on bars. Junior Allie Stern checks in at No. 23 on vault and sophomore Ragan Smith is No. 17 on floor. Injured senior Carly Woodard remains at No. 8 on beam and injured freshman Audrey Lynn is No. 14 on vault.

The Sooners close out their three-meet road slate at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 with a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, to face North Carolina State, George Washington and William and Mary. 

