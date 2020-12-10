You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners release 2021 schedule

K.J. Kindler

Coach K.J. Kindler celebrates sophomore Olivia Trautmans vault routine during the Sooners meet against West Virginia at the Perfect 10 Challenge Feb. 21 in Oklahoma City.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The OU women’s gymnastics team revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday.

The schedule features 12 regular season events, including five at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners return 12 gymnasts from last season’s squad, which posted a record of 16-0 and was ranked No.1 in the nation before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, OU is expecting the seating capacity of the Lloyd Noble Center to be at approximately 25 percent for the upcoming season. For their home opener, the Sooners will take on Arizona State at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

