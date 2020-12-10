OU women's gymnastics: Sooners release 2021 schedule

The OU women’s gymnastics team revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2021 season on Thursday.
Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for. The 2021 schedule is 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚. 📝: https://t.co/MwKe0QhKxV🗓: https://t.co/Iu9bO9U6rY pic.twitter.com/qtaq1KmRvO— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) December 10, 2020
The schedule features 12 regular season events, including five at the Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners return 12 gymnasts from last season’s squad, which posted a record of 16-0 and was ranked No.1 in the nation before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, OU is expecting the seating capacity of the Lloyd Noble Center to be at approximately 25 percent for the upcoming season. For their home opener, the Sooners will take on Arizona State at 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 10 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
