OU women's gymnastics: Sooners move to No. 4 in national rankings after season-high performance

Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 4 in the weekly Road to Nationals rankings on Monday following a season-high performance over then-No. 8 Denver and Temple.
𝘔𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 ⬆️.A huge road score has the Sooners up one spot to No. 4️⃣ this week!➡️ https://t.co/LCMutAWQbV pic.twitter.com/CHEhHaqOlg— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 8, 2021
The Sooners remained at No. 2 and No. 3 on bars and vault, respectively. After OU plummeted from No. 7 to No. 23, it rose to No. 14 in the rankings following its 49.625 on Sunday — the highest single-meet score on beam this season. Oklahoma also moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 on floor.
Senior Anastasia Webb earned the most individual rankings of any Sooner, checking in at No. 7 on beam, No. 22 on all-around and No. 23 on vault. Freshman Audrey Davis holds the highest individual ranking after moving up one spot to No. 6 on bars. Freshman Kat LeVasseur also checks in at No. 15 on bars.
Following her season debut on beam, sophomore Vanessa Deniz is ranked No. 8 after setting a career high of 9.9 on the event. In addition, senior Evy Schoepfer ranks No. 9 on vault, senior Karrie Thomas is No. 19 on bars and sophomore Ragan Smith is No. 12 on floor.
Injured senior Carly Woodard rose one spot to No. 8 on beam and injured freshman Audrey Lynn is No. 13 on vault.
No. 1 Florida, No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Utah — who the Sooners defeated in a dual Jan. 17 — didn’t change rankings this week. Arkansas rounds out the top five and Big 12 opponents Denver and Iowa State are No. 7 and No. 17 respectively.
Oklahoma returns to action at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 13 when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Metroplex Challenge against No. 17 Iowa State, Texas Woman’s University and Centenary.
