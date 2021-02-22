OU women's gymnastics: Sooners move to No. 3 in latest Road to Nationals rankings

The Sooners moved up to No. 3 in the weekly Road to Nationals rankings update on Monday after scoring 197.475 at the North Carolina State quad meet on Feb. 19.
Moving on ⬆️!The Sooners are back in the top three this week! ➡️ https://t.co/ikjORPp3cp pic.twitter.com/pBzvpmV8bf— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 22, 2021
OU (11-0, 3-0) flipped spots with No. 4 Utah in the latest update. As for the rest of the Top 5, Michigan came in at No. 5, LSU at No. 2 and Florida at No. 1. The Sooners held at No. 2 in the vault rankings, No. 6 in floor, No. 8 in beam and fell one spot to No. 3 in bars.
In the individual rankings, senior Anastasia Webb and sophomore Vanessa Deniz were each ranked twice. Webb holds the highest individual ranking at No. 4 on beam, is No. 10 on vault and No. 24 in the all around. Deniz is No. 7 on beam and No. 8 on bars.
Senior Evy Schoepfer is No. 7 on vault. Junior Olivia Trautman made her season debut at No. 16 on bars, and freshman Audrey Davis is No. 11 on bars. Sophomore Ragan Smith is the only ranked Sooner on floor at No. 18 and junior Allie Stern is No. 21 on vault.
Injured senior Carly Woodard is No. 10 on beam and injured freshman Audrey Lynn is No. 14 on vault.
Oklahoma competes next when it returns to the Lloyd Noble Center for the first time in February at 6:45 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 against No. 10 Denver, Lindenwood and Texas Woman’s.
