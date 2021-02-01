OU women's gymnastics: Sooners fall to No. 5 in national rankings following close win over West Virginia

Oklahoma fell to No. 5 in the Road to Nationals’ rankings on Monday. The Sooners narrowly defeated West Virginia, 195.850-194.775, on Sunday night.
Another week, another top 5️⃣ ranking! The Sooners will compete in their second top-10 matchup of the season on Sunday at No. 8 Denver.➡️ https://t.co/9xPvkWPpIt pic.twitter.com/Tz1ohG6HZX— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 1, 2021
OU now trails No. 1 Florida, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Utah and No. 4 Arkansas in the top five.
Oklahoma held its spots in the bars and vault rankings at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. They moved up three spots in the floor rankings from No. 11 to No. 8 after a season high 49.375 against the Mountaineers.
The Sooners plummeted in the beam rankings from No. 7 to No. 23 following their latest performance, in which they had to score two falls. In individual rankings, Anastasia Webb led OU with three top-10 rankings — tied for No. 10 on vault, No. 8 on floor and No. 7 on beam.
Freshman Audrey Davis moved up to No. 7 on bars following her career high 9.950 Sunday night. Senior Evy Schoepfer jumped to tied for No. 10 on vault and freshman Kat LeVasseur remained at No. 15 on bars.
Injured senior Carly Woodard rose one spot to No. 9 in the beam rankings and injured freshman Audrey Lynn also rose one spot to tie with Webb and Schoepfer at No. 10 on vault.
Oklahoma competes at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 7 when they travel to Denver for a tri-meet against the Pioneers and Temple.
