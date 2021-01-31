OU women's gymnastics: Sooners edge West Virginia despite 5 uncharacteristic falls

After its first two rotations, it seemed as if then-No. 3 Oklahoma was on track to roll to its fourth victory of the year.
The limited capacity Lloyd Noble Center roared for the Sooners on bars, as freshman Audrey Davis anchored with a career high 9.950. Then, on beam, the Sooners fell apart.
Three straight falls from the usually stellar freshman duo of Kat LeVasseur and Davis, and sophomore Ragan Smith, combined with a wobbly performance from sophomore Jenna Dunn left OU trailing after the third rotation despite leading by over a point at the beginning of the rotation. Senior Karrie Thomas, who had a 9.875 on bars, was surprised by her teammates’ struggles on beam.
“It’s just uncharacteristic of each individual because they kill it during practice,” Thomas said. “I think it’s just today they’re a little off, but I have no doubt in my mind, they're going to come back next week and crush it.”
With the possibility of their first home loss since 2014 suddenly staring them in the face, the Sooners responded on floor. Senior Evy Schoepfer, who tied for the vault title with a 9.9 and added a much needed 9.825 on beam, stepped up in the second slot with another 9.9.
“Evy is my roommate, and she is a great leader on the floor and very motivational,” senior Anastasia Webb said. “She had a great impact for all of us today and kept our spirits high, because we didn’t do our best tonight.”
It may not have been OU’s best performance ever, but it was its best floor performance of the season, as the Sooners scored a 49.375 as a team. Webb and Smith each put up a 9.925, combined with solid performances from senior Jordan Draper, junior Emma LaPinta, and freshman Bell Johnson to help OU (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) clinch the 195.850-194.625 victory over West Virginia (0-2, 0-2).
The falls weren’t just contained to beam for OU, either. Webb fell while making a transition on bars and LeVasseur couldn’t hold her landing on vault, giving the Sooners five falls in the meet.
The mistakes resulted in an extremely low and unusual overall score for Oklahoma. Statistically, the Sooners delivered their worst performance in over a decade. The last time they had a score lower than 195.850 was in their 2011 season opener against Arkansas. The last time they scored below 196 was when they scored 195.875 in the 2012 season opener against Kentucky, Bowling Green, and Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
During head coach K.J. Kindler’s 15 year tenure, OU has only scored below 195.850 a total of 14 other times, and every other instance occurred in her first five years as head coach. Kindler was unavailable to speak to the media after Sunday’s meet.
Oklahoma had already dropped in the national rankings from No. 2 to No. 3 after delivering a 196.100 against West Virginia in Morgantown on Jan. 22. While OU’s event rankings on vault, bars, and floor remained relatively stable, it fell to No. 5 in the overall rankings and from No. 7 to No. 23 on beam after the meet.
The Sooners are still without junior Olivia Trautman and senior Carly Woodard, who were both in walking boots prior to Sunday’s meet. In addition, freshman specialist Audrey Lynn remains unavailable due to a high ankle sprain. Oklahoma is back in action next when it travels to No. 5 Denver at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 7.
“Denver is a great team and we're super excited to go against them,” Webb said. “We just need to be more determined in the gym, and have more discipline and have more faith in our training.”
