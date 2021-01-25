OU women's gymnastics: Sooners drop to No. 3 in national rankings

The Sooners dropped to No. 3 in Monday’s rankings update following their 196.050-194.900 win over No. 26 West Virginia in Morgantown Friday.
No. 3️⃣ in the nationNo. 2️⃣ team on barsNo. 3️⃣ team on vault.@AWebb_ with not one, not two, but 3️⃣ top 10 rankings, including No. 2️⃣ in the all-around! ➡️ https://t.co/0lQR0WRT8N pic.twitter.com/kcIsnbaHjH— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 25, 2021
As a team, Oklahoma checks in at second on bars, third on vault, seventh on beam and eleventh on floor.
Individually, senior Anastasia Webb leads the way for OU. She’s ranked second in the all-around, fifth on beam and 10th on floor. The Sooners’ freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur are ranked 11th and 15th on bars, respectively, and LeVasseur is also 13th on vault.
Injured senior Carly Woodard still holds the 10th spot on beam and injured freshman Audrey Lynn is 11th on vault.
Oklahoma fell in the rankings after its first sub-197 score performance since February of 2018 when it scored a 196.425 in a win over Nebraska in the Perfect 10 Challenge. Florida remains No. 1, and LSU jumped OU for the No. 2 spot in the rankings. Utah and Denver round out the top five.
Oklahoma returns to action next on against West Virginia at 6:45 p.m. CT Sunday, Jan. 31 in Norman on ESPNU.
