OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat TWU, Centenary behind perfect 10s from Anastasia Webb, Evy Schoepfer

No. 2 Oklahoma (17-0, 4-0) routed Texas Woman’s University and Centenary, 197.950-192.225-189.575, behind perfect 10s from seniors Anastasia Webb and Evy Schoepfer in Denton, Texas, on Sunday.
𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜, 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜.The Sooners close out a double-weekend with another W! pic.twitter.com/0QgETOwwD7— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 7, 2021
OU began the meet strong on bars. Freshman Kat LeVasseur set a new career high with a 9.950, which senior Karrie Thomas matched. Webb added an additional career high with a 9.975 to propel the Sooners to a 49.525 on the event.
The beam routines weren’t nearly as strong for Oklahoma. Webb led with a 9.925 and Thomas contributed a 9.875, as OU scored a 49.250 on beam. Webb’s stellar day continued on floor. She had a 9.950 to go with two 9.925’s from Schoepfer and junior Emma LaPinta.
The Sooners finished with an explosive performance on vault. Webb scored her fourth career perfect 10, her third of the year and her second on vault. Schoepfer added her first career perfect 10 to go back-to-back.
Two meets, two 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 moments for @AWebb_! pic.twitter.com/PFGuXPiIoj— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 7, 2021
We know @ekschoepfer has been waiting for 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣! pic.twitter.com/GlWOE6oxin— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 7, 2021
Junior Olivia Trautman added a 9.925, and LeVasseur and junior Allie Stern each had a 9.9 for Oklahoma to score 49.725 on vault, the third-best in program history just below its 49.750 from the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 13.
Webb’s all around score of 39.850 was good for her career high, as well as the second highest all around score in the nation this season.
Oklahoma returns to action for its last regular season meet at noon CT on March 14 in Ames against Iowa State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.