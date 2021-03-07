You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat TWU, Centenary behind perfect 10s from Anastasia Webb, Evy Schoepfer

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (17-0, 4-0) routed Texas Woman’s University and Centenary, 197.950-192.225-189.575, behind perfect 10s from seniors Anastasia Webb and Evy Schoepfer in Denton, Texas, on Sunday.

OU began the meet strong on bars. Freshman Kat LeVasseur set a new career high with a 9.950, which senior Karrie Thomas matched. Webb added an additional career high with a 9.975 to propel the Sooners to a 49.525 on the event.

The beam routines weren’t nearly as strong for Oklahoma. Webb led with a 9.925 and Thomas contributed a 9.875, as OU scored a 49.250 on beam. Webb’s stellar day continued on floor. She had a 9.950 to go with two 9.925’s from Schoepfer and junior Emma LaPinta.

The Sooners finished with an explosive performance on vault. Webb scored her fourth career perfect 10, her third of the year and her second on vault. Schoepfer added her first career perfect 10 to go back-to-back. 

 

Junior Olivia Trautman added a 9.925, and LeVasseur and junior Allie Stern each had a 9.9 for Oklahoma to score 49.725 on vault, the third-best in program history just below its 49.750 from the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 13.

Webb’s all around score of 39.850 was good for her career high, as well as the second highest all around score in the nation this season.

Oklahoma returns to action for its last regular season meet at noon CT on March 14 in Ames against Iowa State.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments