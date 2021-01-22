OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Mountaineers, 196.050-194.900, in Morgantown

The Sooners (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) beat West Virginia (0-1) 196.050-194.900 in Morgantown Friday evening.
That's a wrap from Morgantown. pic.twitter.com/kWgwJwGJbm— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 23, 2021
Consistency was the name of the game, as OU opened the meet on bars, competing in non-Olympic order for the first time this season. Freshman Audrey Davis was the only Sooner to hit 9.9 on bars, but every other scoring routine for Oklahoma was an 9.850 or higher, and it led 49.375-48.575 after one rotation.
OU extended its lead on vault, as senior Evy Schoeper and freshman Kat LeVasseur put up scores of 9.925 and 9.900, respectively, pushing the Sooners lead to 98.700-97.150.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the rest of the meet, as freshman Bell Johnson, in her Oklahoma debut, and junior Emma LaPinta both had uncharacteristic deductions on their floor routines. In addition, Schoepfer, who otherwise had a strong night on vault and floor, only had a 9.125 on beam, and senior Karrie Thomas put up an unusual 9.150.
In spite of the late-meet struggles, senior Anastasia Webb and sophomore Ragan Smith both put up scores of 9.925 on both beam and floor to tie for the event title. Webb won the all-around with a score of 39.575, and every event title went to a Sooner.
Oklahoma will compete next when West Virginia travels to Norman Sunday, Jan. 31 at 6:45 p.m. CT. The meet will air on ESPNU.
