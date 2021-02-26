You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Denver, TWU, Lindenwood; K.J. Kindler gets 500th career win

Ragan Smith and K.J. Kindler

Sophomore Ragan Smith listens to head coach K.J. Kindler after falling off of the beam during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma (14-0, 4-0) defeated No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s University and Lindenwood, 197.125-196.875-193.650-191.625, for head coach K.J. Kindler’s 500th career win on Friday night in Norman.

Freshman Audrey Davis led the way on vault with a career high 9.95. Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Anastasia Webb had a 9.925 and 9.9, respectively, as the Sooners put up a 49.375 to take the lead after the first rotation.

The freshman duo of Davis and Kat LeVasseur helped Oklahoma to its season high 49.475 on bars with a 9.95 and a 9.925, respectively. Junior Olivia Trautman made her 2021 home debut with a 9.85 and sophomore Ragan Smith returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 7 with a 9.875.

Senior Karrie Thomas and sophomore Jenna Dunn put up matching 9.9’s on beam. OU scored 49.000 as a team but still held a 147.850-147.675 lead over Denver after the third rotation. Webb added a 9.9 on floor along with 9.875’s from Schoepfer and senior Jordan Draper to seal the Sooner victory.

OU returns to action for its senior night at 6:45 p.m. CT vs BYU next Friday, March 5 in Norman.

