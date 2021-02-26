OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat Denver, TWU, Lindenwood; K.J. Kindler gets 500th career win

No. 3 Oklahoma (14-0, 4-0) defeated No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s University and Lindenwood, 197.125-196.875-193.650-191.625, for head coach K.J. Kindler’s 500th career win on Friday night in Norman.
𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙖 𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣! pic.twitter.com/hN0iDDaSGN— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 27, 2021
5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙨.Congrats, KJ! pic.twitter.com/1RY2vzb37w— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 27, 2021
Freshman Audrey Davis led the way on vault with a career high 9.95. Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Anastasia Webb had a 9.925 and 9.9, respectively, as the Sooners put up a 49.375 to take the lead after the first rotation.
The freshman duo of Davis and Kat LeVasseur helped Oklahoma to its season high 49.475 on bars with a 9.95 and a 9.925, respectively. Junior Olivia Trautman made her 2021 home debut with a 9.85 and sophomore Ragan Smith returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 7 with a 9.875.
Senior Karrie Thomas and sophomore Jenna Dunn put up matching 9.9’s on beam. OU scored 49.000 as a team but still held a 147.850-147.675 lead over Denver after the third rotation. Webb added a 9.9 on floor along with 9.875’s from Schoepfer and senior Jordan Draper to seal the Sooner victory.
OU returns to action for its senior night at 6:45 p.m. CT vs BYU next Friday, March 5 in Norman.
