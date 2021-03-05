You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners defeat BYU, 197.800-196.900, on senior night

Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against Denver, Lindenwood and TWU on Feb. 26.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Brigham Young University, 197.800-196.900, in its final regular season meet in Norman in 2021.

OU started its senior night with a solid performance on vault. Led by senior Anastasia Webb, who scored a 9.9, to claim the event title, OU put up a 49.375 on vault. The rotation included a surprise return to the lineup from junior Olivia Trautman and three 9.875’s.

Another senior led Oklahoma on bars. Karrie Thomas tied her season high with a 9.9 and tied for the event title with sophomore Ragan Smith, who had her score raised after she competed. That, combined with a 9.875 from freshman Audrey Davis, earned the Sooners a 49.325 on bars.

The seniors continued to steal the show in their final competition in Norman on beam. Webb starred with her third career perfect 10, and her second career perfect 10 on beam.

Senior Evy Schoepfer put up a career high 9.95 and senior Carly Woodard returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 10 against Arizona State. She picked up right where she left off with a 9.875 despite breaking her foot in between performances. In addition, Davis added a 9.925 to give Oklahoma a 49.625 on beam.

The parade of career highs continued as OU moved to floor. Schoepfer added her second career high of the night with a 9.925 and freshman Bell Johnson matched her. Three seniors — Webb, Jordan Draper and Thomas, who made her debut on floor as a Sooner — all scored 9.875. Webb took the all-around title with a 39.500.

Oklahoma returns to action at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 7, exactly one year after its last meet of the COVID-19-halted 2020 season, at Texas Woman’s University.

