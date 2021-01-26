You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Senior Anastasia Webb named Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior Anastasia Webb was named the Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday following her performance against West Virginia.

This marks Webb’s thirteenth Big 12 Weekly Award and her sixth Gymnast of the Week award. She is now one of only seven Big 12 gymnasts to ever win the Gymnast of the Week award three weeks in a row. 

Webb put up scores of 9.925 against the Mountaineers on both beam and floor and didn’t score below 9.850 on any event.

No. 5 Denver swept the rest of the awards, as freshman Rylie Mundell was named Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and Newcomer of the Week and junior Alexis Vasquez was named Event Specialist of the Week. The Sooners will travel to Denver at 2 p.m. on Feb 7.

Before they take on the Pioneers, OU will host No. 26 West Virginia at 6:45 p.m. Jan 31 on ESPNU. 

