OU women's gymnastics: Senior Anastasia Webb named Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

Senior Anastasia Webb was named the Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday following her performance against West Virginia.
Big weekend but even bigger #Big12GYM performances‼️Details ➡️ https://t.co/nRD6oTFtDm pic.twitter.com/td6xauMZ92— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 26, 2021
This marks Webb’s thirteenth Big 12 Weekly Award and her sixth Gymnast of the Week award. She is now one of only seven Big 12 gymnasts to ever win the Gymnast of the Week award three weeks in a row.
Webb put up scores of 9.925 against the Mountaineers on both beam and floor and didn’t score below 9.850 on any event.
No. 5 Denver swept the rest of the awards, as freshman Rylie Mundell was named Co-Big 12 Gymnast of the Week and Newcomer of the Week and junior Alexis Vasquez was named Event Specialist of the Week. The Sooners will travel to Denver at 2 p.m. on Feb 7.
Before they take on the Pioneers, OU will host No. 26 West Virginia at 6:45 p.m. Jan 31 on ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.