OU women's gymnastics: Olivia Trautman returns on bars, Sooners defeat North Carolina State, George Washington, William and Mary

Fueled by the return of star junior Olivia Trautman, No. 4 Oklahoma (11-0, 3-0) rolled to a 197.475-196.125-193.600-189.450 win over North Carolina State (9-3, 3-1), George Washington (1-3, 0-2) and William & Mary (0-3) in Raleigh on Friday.
Put this one in the 𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙣! pic.twitter.com/RvSSDUh9Il— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 20, 2021
The Sooners took the lead one rotation into the meet with a 49.325. Senior Anastasia Webb anchored and won the event title with a 9.925 and junior Emma LaPinta put up a 9.9. Freshman Bell Johnson was originally scored at 9.7, but her score was bumped up to a 9.8 after the rotation.
Junior Allie Stern led the way for OU on vault in a return to her home state with a 9.9 and tied for the best vault score in the meet. Consistency was key on vault, as every gymnast scored between a 9.825 and a 9.9, and Webb and freshman Kat LeVasseur both put up 9.875’s.
LeVasseur continued her stellar freshman season as Oklahoma moved to bars, notching a 9.9 to lead the way on bars and win the event. Then Trautman made a surprise return to the lineup, scoring a 9.875 in sophomore Vanessa Deniz’s spot. Trautman had been dealing with an injury related to a heel fracture suffered during the 2020 season and was not expected to return until the Sooners’ home meet against BYU on March 5.
Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Jordan Draper, as well as freshman Audrey Davis put up matching 9.825’s to round out the event. OU extended its lead to a full point over NC State, and several points over George Washington and William & Mary.
OU closed out the meet with its best rotation on beam. Davis and Webb each scored 9.925s and Davis added a 9.9. The best individual performance of the meet, though, belonged to senior Karrie Thomas with a 9.95 to claim the event title.
The Sooners return to action in Norman for the first time since Jan. 31 at 6:45 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 26 when they host No. 9 Denver, Texas Woman’s University and Lindenwood in a quad-meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.