You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: No. 5 Sooners score season-high 197.800 to defeat No. 8 Denver, Temple

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Karrie Thomas

Senior Karrie Thomas during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) put up a season-high 197.800 in its victory over No. 8 Denver (3-2, 1-2) and Temple (0-7, 0-4) in Denver on Sunday.

The Pioneers finished with a 196.725 and the Owls wrapped up the meet with a 194.850. Senior Karrie Thomas led OU off strong on bars with a 9.9, and freshman Audrey Davis anchored with her second career 9.95 to give Oklahoma a 49.325-48.975-48.825 lead after the first rotation.

After having a historically poor team performance on beam against West Virginia on Jan. 31, sophomore Jenna Dunn helped the Sooners rebound with a career-high 9.925. Just one week removed from counting two of its three falls on beam, Oklahoma counted all five scores at 9.9 or above.

Sophomore Vanessa Deniz put up a 9.9 in her season debut on the event, senior Anastasia Webb matched her with another 9.9 and freshman Audrey Davis had her second 9.95 of the meet, setting her career high on beam. Sophomore Ragan Smith anchored with another 9.95, giving OU a 98.950-98.150-97.550 lead over the Pioneers and Owls after two rotations.

The high scores kept coming as the Sooners moved to floor. Senior Jordan Draper began with a 9.850 and fellow senior Evy Schoepfer added a 9.875. Freshman Bell Johnson set a career high with a 9.9, and Deniz and Smith each posted a 9.925 to push the OU lead to 148.425-147.425-146.275.

Oklahoma continued its season-best overall performance on vault behind two 9.950’s from junior Allie Stern and Schoepfer. Freshman Kat LeVasseur added a 9.875 to help OU score a season-high 49.375 on vault.

The Sooners stay on the road next week when they travel to Fort Worth at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 13 for the Metroplex Challenge against No. 17 Iowa State, Texas Woman’s University and Centenary College of Louisiana. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments