You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU women's gymnastics: No. 4 Sooners post 198.225 in victory over TWU, Centenary

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

K.J. Kindler earned her 400th win as Oklahoma’s head coach in style Saturday night as No. 4 OU dominated Texas Woman’s and Centenary, 198.225-194.050-189.925, to win its third-straight Metroplex Challenge.

The Sooners had their best vault rotation of the year, led by senior Anastasia Webb’s second career perfect 10. In all, OU had four career high scores on vault — two 9.925’s from freshmen Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur, a 9.750 from senior Evy Schoepfer and Webb’s perfect 10. Oklahoma did not count a score below 9.925 and its 49.750 is second in program history for vault.

OU held its momentum on bars behind a career high 9.9 from senior Jordan Draper and a 9.9 in sophomore Vanessa Deniz’s season debut. After two rotations, the Sooners led TWU and Centenary 99.100-97.100-96.025.

The career highs kept rolling in for Oklahoma on beam as senior Karrie Thomas scored a 9.95 and Schoepfer had her second career high of the meet with a 9.9. Deniz added a career high with a 9.925 and Webb continued her best performance of the year with a 9.975. OU extended its lead to 148.675-146.050-143.600 following the third rotation.

The Sooners wrapped up their stellar night on floor with 9.9’s from Deniz and Draper and a 9.95 from Webb, giving her a new all-around career-high of 39.725. OU became the first team in the country to break 198 in this season. The Sooners last scored above 198 in their win over Michigan in 2020. 

Oklahoma will finish its three-meet road stretch at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 when it travels to face North Carolina State and George Washington in Raleigh.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments