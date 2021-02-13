OU women's gymnastics: No. 4 Sooners post 198.225 in victory over TWU, Centenary

K.J. Kindler earned her 400th win as Oklahoma’s head coach in style Saturday night as No. 4 OU dominated Texas Woman’s and Centenary, 198.225-194.050-189.925, to win its third-straight Metroplex Challenge.
𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞. 𝐈𝐧. 𝐓𝐡𝐞. 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.Back to the Sooner State with a W! pic.twitter.com/o1iFXHQQY8— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 14, 2021
The Sooners had their best vault rotation of the year, led by senior Anastasia Webb’s second career perfect 10. In all, OU had four career high scores on vault — two 9.925’s from freshmen Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur, a 9.750 from senior Evy Schoepfer and Webb’s perfect 10. Oklahoma did not count a score below 9.925 and its 49.750 is second in program history for vault.
OU held its momentum on bars behind a career high 9.9 from senior Jordan Draper and a 9.9 in sophomore Vanessa Deniz’s season debut. After two rotations, the Sooners led TWU and Centenary 99.100-97.100-96.025.
The career highs kept rolling in for Oklahoma on beam as senior Karrie Thomas scored a 9.95 and Schoepfer had her second career high of the meet with a 9.9. Deniz added a career high with a 9.925 and Webb continued her best performance of the year with a 9.975. OU extended its lead to 148.675-146.050-143.600 following the third rotation.
The Sooners wrapped up their stellar night on floor with 9.9’s from Deniz and Draper and a 9.95 from Webb, giving her a new all-around career-high of 39.725. OU became the first team in the country to break 198 in this season. The Sooners last scored above 198 in their win over Michigan in 2020.
Oklahoma will finish its three-meet road stretch at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 19 when it travels to face North Carolina State and George Washington in Raleigh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.