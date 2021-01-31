OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners defeat West Virginia, 195.850-194.775

Despite trailing after the third rotation, the No. 3 Sooners (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) came back to defeat West Virginia (0-2, 0-2), 195.850-194.775, in Norman Sunday night.
Closing out the month of January with a win. pic.twitter.com/iqVBV6dSRy— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 1, 2021
In Oklahoma’s first sub-196 score performance since 2012, junior specialist Allie Stern and senior Evy Schoepfer led the Sooners with a 9.900 each on vault to give OU a 49.225-48.600 lead after the first rotation.
The energy in the Lloyd Noble Center rose as Oklahoma moved to bars, where senior Karrie Thomas and freshman Kat LeVasseur led off with back-to-back sticks and 9.875’s. Sophomore Ragan Smith also put up a 9.875, and freshman Audrey Davis stuck her landing to raucous applause and a meet-best 9.950, as the Sooners extended their lead to 98.625-97.375.
Despite ranking seventh in the country on beam coming into the meet, OU had three straight falls from LeVasseur, Davis, and Smith. A near-fall from sophomore Jenna Dunn allowed the Mountaineers to take the lead, 146.375-146.350. Senior Anastasia Webb and Schoepfer kept the score close with a 9.875 and 9.825 respectively.
OU went into its final rotation needing clean performances and a bit of help, and it got both. The Mountaineers had two falls on beam, and Webb, Smith and Schoepfer came in clutch with two 9.925’s and a 9.900, along with solid performances across the board to clinch the comeback victory.
Oklahoma will return to action when it travels to Denver to take on the No. 5 Pioneers at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 7.
This article was updated at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 1 to reflect an adjusted final score.
