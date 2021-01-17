OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat No. 3 Utah, 197.025-196.550, in Norman

No. 2 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated No. 3 Utah (3-1) 197.025-196.550 in Sunday afternoon’s Top-3 showdown on ESPN 2.
𝙂𝙤𝙩 𝙞𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙚. pic.twitter.com/XOjKg35zh2— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 17, 2021
Utah led after the first rotation, 49.275-49.150, despite senior Anastasia Webb and freshman Kat LeVasseur scoring 9.925 and 9.875 respectively on vault. The Sooners retook the lead, 98.450-98.275, after freshman Audrey Davis closed its bars lineup with a 9.900.
The Red Rocks narrowed Oklahoma’s lead to just .100, as the Sooners held just a 147.675-147.575 advantage at the close of the third rotation despite three 9.9s on beam. OU would extend its lead to the final score behind Emma LaPinta’s 9.9 on floor, which tied for first on the event.
Oklahoma will take the road for the first time in 2021 when it travels to face Big 12 opponent West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22 in Morgantown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.