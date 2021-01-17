You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat No. 3 Utah, 197.025-196.550, in Norman

Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated No. 3 Utah (3-1) 197.025-196.550 in Sunday afternoon’s Top-3 showdown on ESPN 2.

Utah led after the first rotation, 49.275-49.150, despite senior Anastasia Webb and freshman Kat LeVasseur scoring 9.925 and 9.875 respectively on vault. The Sooners retook the lead, 98.450-98.275, after freshman Audrey Davis closed its bars lineup with a 9.900.

The Red Rocks narrowed Oklahoma’s lead to just .100, as the Sooners held just a 147.675-147.575 advantage at the close of the third rotation despite three 9.9s on beam. OU would extend its lead to the final score behind Emma LaPinta’s 9.9 on floor, which tied for first on the event.

Oklahoma will take the road for the first time in 2021 when it travels to face Big 12 opponent West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22 in Morgantown.

