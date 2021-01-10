You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners defeat No. 21 Arizona State, 197.450-194.725, in home opener

  • Updated
Anastasia Webb

Then-junior Anastasia Webb celebrates her vault routine during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated No. 21 Arizona State (0-1), 197.450-194.725, in its 2021 home opener in Norman Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma led off the meet by dominating on vault and bars, with scores of 49.325 and 49.425 respectively. Three gymnasts — senior Evy Schoepfer, junior Allie Stern and freshman Audrey Lynn — all scored 9.875 on vault. On bars, freshman Katherine LeVasseur led OU with a 9.925, good for the first score of the day of more than 9.9 from any gymnast.

The Sooners’ scoring improved on beam, as seniors Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard put up marks of 9.95 and 9.9, respectively, good for a 49.400 as a team. OU finished its dominance on floor behind another stellar performance from Webb, who had a 9.925, and a 9.9 from junior Emma LaPinta.

Webb took home the all-around title with a 39.600, and was the only Sooner to compete in the all-around.

Oklahoma will play host to No. 4 Utah at 4 p.m. CT next Sunday, Jan. 17 on ESPN 2. The Utes are coming off a win at the Best of Utah invitational against Utah State, BYU, and Southern Utah.

