OU women's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 23 Iowa State, 197.450-196.825, in regular season finale

Karrie Thomas

Senior Karrie Thomas celebrates during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The No. 1 Sooners (18-0, 5-0) earned a 197.450-196.825 win over No. 23 Iowa State in Ames on Sunday.

Oklahoma began the meet on bars. Senior Anastasia Webb won the event title with a 9.925 and senior Karrie Thomas added a 9.9. Junior Olivia Trautman, senior Jordan Draper and sophomore Ragan Smith all scored 9.875 to give OU a 49.450 and the lead after the first rotation.

On vault, Webb and freshman Kat LeVasseur both posted 9.9’s. Trautman, senior Evy Schoepfer and junior Allie Stern all had 9.85s, giving the Sooners a 98.800-98.300 lead after two rotations.

OU moved to floor for the third rotation. Webb had her best score of the meet, tying her career high with a 9.95. Schoepfer and sophomore Vanessa Deniz added 9.875s, while Draper and freshman Bell Johnson contributed 9.825s to help Oklahoma to a 148.150-147.400 lead after the third rotation.

After sophomore Jenna Dunn fell in the first spot on beam, the pressure was on the final five gymnasts to hit their routines. All of them did, with 9.875’s from Webb and Smith, and a career-high 9.95 to win the event title from Thomas. Webb also claimed the all around title with a 39.650.

Oklahoma begins the postseason at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 20 when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships.

