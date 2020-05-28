You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Maggie beam

OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols wins Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Former Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year Thursday. The award marks her second year taking home the award.

Nichols led the Sooners to a 16-0 record for the 2020 season, while also winning the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year award. The two-time national champion is also in the running for Big 12 Athlete of the Year.

In her four years at Oklahoma, Nichols garnered two individual NCAA titles and accumulated 22 perfect 10s. After the 2020 season, Nichols ranked No. 1 on all-around and vault.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments