OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols wins Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Former Oklahoma gymnast Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year Thursday. The award marks her second year taking home the award.
No doubt about it.For the second time in her career, @MagsGotSwag12 is the @Big12Conference Female Athlete of the Year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/meYNii9GHH— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) May 28, 2020
Nichols led the Sooners to a 16-0 record for the 2020 season, while also winning the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year award. The two-time national champion is also in the running for Big 12 Athlete of the Year.
In her four years at Oklahoma, Nichols garnered two individual NCAA titles and accumulated 22 perfect 10s. After the 2020 season, Nichols ranked No. 1 on all-around and vault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.