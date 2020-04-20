You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols wins American Athletic Inc. Award

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on floor during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named the 2020 American Athletic Inc. (AAI) Award recipient on Monday, becoming the first Sooner women's gymnast in program history to win the award.

For the past 26 years the AAI Award has been considered the Heisman Trophy of collegiate women's gymnastics and is given annually to the top female senior gymnast in the NCAA.

Nichols claims the prestigious honor after a senior season in which she posted five perfect 10's to finish her career with 22 such scores along with two NCAA team national championships and two NCAA individual all-around titles.

A Sooner has been a finalist for the accolade in each of the last nine years, yet Nichols stands alone as the only OU athlete to ever receive the nomination following a collegiate run that has many calling her the greatest gymnast in NCAA history.

