OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols wins American Athletic Inc. Award

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named the 2020 American Athletic Inc. (AAI) Award recipient on Monday, becoming the first Sooner women's gymnast in program history to win the award.
The "Heisman Trophy" of women's gymnastics is coming to Norman.@MagsGotSwag12 is the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 Oklahoma gymnast to win the prestigious AAI Award! ➡️ https://t.co/sTE5l1RBgC pic.twitter.com/8Hq1Bn6rPm— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 20, 2020
Congratulations to Maggie Nichols with @OU_WGymnastics taking home the title of the 2020 AAI Award Winner!@MagsGotSwag12 pic.twitter.com/sgt5ta7UEv— American Athletic (@AAIequipment) April 20, 2020
For the past 26 years the AAI Award has been considered the Heisman Trophy of collegiate women's gymnastics and is given annually to the top female senior gymnast in the NCAA.
Nichols claims the prestigious honor after a senior season in which she posted five perfect 10's to finish her career with 22 such scores along with two NCAA team national championships and two NCAA individual all-around titles.
A Sooner has been a finalist for the accolade in each of the last nine years, yet Nichols stands alone as the only OU athlete to ever receive the nomination following a collegiate run that has many calling her the greatest gymnast in NCAA history.
