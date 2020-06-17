You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Maggie beam

OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols, USA Gymnastics sexual misconduct documentary 'Athlete A' releases first trailer

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Netflix’s new documentary about former OU gymnast Maggie Nichols and sexual abuse within USA Gymnastics, called “Athlete A,” revealed its first trailer Wednesday.

The film release is on June 24, and showcases gymnasts speaking on their experiences of sexual abuse by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of first-degree sexual misconduct and sentenced to 175 years in prison in 2018.

Nichols was the first person to report Nassar’s abuse, and has since been an inspiration to many while also becoming one of the best college gymnasts ever. Nichols finished her OU career with two individual National Championships and ranks fourth all-time in perfect tens in NCAA history. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments