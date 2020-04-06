OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named finalist for Honda Sport Award

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award on Monday.
She was a finalist her freshman and sophomore years, the 𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧 her junior year and in her senior year, once again a finalist for the Honda Sport Award! Congrats, @MagsGotSwag12! ➡️ https://t.co/GB4ZukUeew pic.twitter.com/EWykac0clL— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 6, 2020
For the past 44 years, the Honda Sports Awards have been presented annually by Honda Motor Company as part of the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards to the top female collegiate athletes across 12 different NCAA sports.
Nichols joins UCLA's Kyla Ross, Minnesota's Lexy Ramler, and Florida's Trinity Thomas in the group of gymnastics award finalists. The Oklahoma standout won the award in 2019 and has been a finalist in each of her four seasons as a Sooner.
The 2020 award will be presented to the recipient via an on-campus presentation on a date yet to be determined.
