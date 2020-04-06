You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols named finalist for Honda Sport Award

  • Updated
Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on floor during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU senior gymnast Maggie Nichols was named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award on Monday.

For the past 44 years, the Honda Sports Awards have been presented annually by Honda Motor Company as part of the Collegiate Women's Sports Awards to the top female collegiate athletes across 12 different NCAA sports.

Nichols joins UCLA's Kyla Ross, Minnesota's Lexy Ramler, and Florida's Trinity Thomas in the group of gymnastics award finalists. The Oklahoma standout won the award in 2019 and has been a finalist in each of her four seasons as a Sooner.

The 2020 award will be presented to the recipient via an on-campus presentation on a date yet to be determined.

