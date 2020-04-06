OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols makes plea for extended eligibility for winter sport athletes

Following the NCAA's March 30 decision to extend eligibility relief to spring sport athletes but not winter sport competitors in light of coronavirus cancellations, senior gymnast Maggie Nichols took to Twitter to make her plea for one more year in gymnastics.
Winter Sport Athletes deserve one last opportunity to compete. pic.twitter.com/UHXK7iVuR8— MAGGIE NICHOLS (@MagsGotSwag12) April 6, 2020
"I am posting this today on behalf of myself, my fellow senior class here at Oklahoma, and all other winter sport seniors," Nichols statement read.
"As winter sport athletes, we lost the opportunity to represent our universities at the highest level by having not only our postseason competitions cancelled, but our careers ended. In the blink of an eye, what we have done our entire lives was gone."
"We were unable to finish our seasons the way that we should have, by striving for greatness and winning championships. The complexity of figuring out a solution is understandable, but it is the right thing to do."
"We deserve one last opportunity to compete."
Prior to the cancellation of the remainder of her senior season, Nichols was vying for the NCAA record for perfect 10's along with her third NCAA team national championship and her third NCAA individual all-around championship.
While she's slated to become a graduate assistant coach for OU head coach K.J. Kindler next season, another decision by the NCAA could see her return to the arena instead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.