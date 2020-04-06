You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols makes plea for extended eligibility for winter sport athletes

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols performs on floor during the Sooners meet against Michigan March 6.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Following the NCAA's March 30 decision to extend eligibility relief to spring sport athletes but not winter sport competitors in light of coronavirus cancellations, senior gymnast Maggie Nichols took to Twitter to make her plea for one more year in gymnastics.

"I am posting this today on behalf of myself, my fellow senior class here at Oklahoma, and all other winter sport seniors," Nichols statement read.

"As winter sport athletes, we lost the opportunity to represent our universities at the highest level by having not only our postseason competitions cancelled, but our careers ended. In the blink of an eye, what we have done our entire lives was gone."

"We were unable to finish our seasons the way that we should have, by striving for greatness and winning championships. The complexity of figuring out a solution is understandable, but it is the right thing to do."

"We deserve one last opportunity to compete."

Prior to the cancellation of the remainder of her senior season, Nichols was vying for the NCAA record for perfect 10's along with her third NCAA team national championship and her third NCAA individual all-around championship.

While she's slated to become a graduate assistant coach for OU head coach K.J. Kindler next season, another decision by the NCAA could see her return to the arena instead.

