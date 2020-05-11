You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols documentary 'Athlete A' to premier on Netflix in June

Maggie Nichols

Senior Maggie Nichols during the meet against Iowa State University on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The documentary about OU gymnast Maggie Nichols and her battle against sexual abuse within the sport, called "Athlete A", will premier on Netflix on June 24, the OU Athletics Department announced Monday.

The documentary was supposed to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will showcase disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who now faces up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, and how Nichols was the first to report the abuse in 2015.

Nichols left the Sooners as their most decorated gymnast of all time, and is considered one of Oklahoma's greatest athletes in program history. She's a two-time team national champion and individual national champion, and has tallied 22 perfect tens in her college career.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

