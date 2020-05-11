OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols documentary 'Athlete A' to premier on Netflix in June

The documentary about OU gymnast Maggie Nichols and her battle against sexual abuse within the sport, called "Athlete A", will premier on Netflix on June 24, the OU Athletics Department announced Monday.
The documentary was supposed to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
.@MagsGotSwag12 has been an inspiration to so many since coming forward as “Athlete A” in 2018. Next month, Netflix will release a documentary detailing just how courageous she was in coming forward. “Athlete A” will premiere June 24 only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/bzMlZFvwGg— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) May 11, 2020
The film will showcase disgraced Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who now faces up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of gymnasts, and how Nichols was the first to report the abuse in 2015.
Nichols left the Sooners as their most decorated gymnast of all time, and is considered one of Oklahoma's greatest athletes in program history. She's a two-time team national champion and individual national champion, and has tallied 22 perfect tens in her college career.
