OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols among 4 Sooners to win All-Big 12 honors

Four OU gymnasts received All-Big 12 honors on Monday in light of their accomplishments in the 2020 season.
Senior Maggie Nichols was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Year for the second time in her career, while making the All-Big 12 team on vault, bars, floor, beam and the all-around.
ℕ𝕠 𝕕𝕠𝕦𝕓𝕥 𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕦𝕥 𝕚𝕥.For the second time, @MagsGotSwag12 is your @Big12Conference Gymnast of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Z6J9Phbjbk— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 30, 2020
Freshman Ragan Smith was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year while also joining the All-Big 12 bars and beam squads.
Add her to the list of 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙢𝙨 to rep the Crimson & Cream.Your 2020 @Big12Conference Newcomer of the Year...@raganesmith2000! pic.twitter.com/pa58FFk9XB— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 30, 2020
Junior Anastasia Webb was named to the All-Big 12 vault, beam and floor teams, and senior Jade Degouveia was named to the conference bars squad.
An incredible junior season and a No. 2 ranking on vault to end the year.@AWebb_ wraps up 2020 with a trio of All-Big 12 honors on vault, beam and floor! pic.twitter.com/wWwhYbJcn3— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 30, 2020
In her first season competing on the uneven bars, @jadelindzey has earned All-Big 12 recognition on the event! pic.twitter.com/CzoxpwX2X4— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 30, 2020
The quartet of Sooners combined for 11 total honors, the most of any team in the Big 12 in 2020.
