You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU women's gymnastics: Lou Ball, Tom Haley named National Assistant Coaches of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lou Ball

Coach Lou Ball reacts to senior Maggie Nichols' bars routine during the Sooners' meet against West Virginia and Texas Woman’s University Feb. 14.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

OU women's gymnastics assistant coaches Lou Ball and Tom Haley were named the National Assistant Coaches of the Year by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Wednesday.

The duo helped Oklahoma to a 16-0 record and a national qualifying score of over 198 while producing five All-Americans in their 15th season on head coach K.J. Kindler's staff.

As the primary vault coach Ball manufactured the best vault squad in the nation this season. Senior Maggie Nichols and Junior Anastasia Webb were the NCAA's top two vaulters this year, leading a group that produced nine scores of 49.400 or better on the event.

Meanwhile, Haley coached the third best floor squad in the NCAA this year once again led by Nichols and Webb, who both ranked inside the top 10 on the event. OU posted a season high of 49.575 on floor and captured the event title in 10 of its 11 meets.

In addition to their individual accomplishments, the co-bars coaches also produced the top ranked bars unit in the nation in 2020. This year marks the duo's second year to win the prestigious assistant coaching award, its first being in 2010.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments