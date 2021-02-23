OU women's gymnastics: Karrie Thomas named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

Senior Karrie Thomas won her second career Event Specialist of the Week award on Tuesday.
𝘼𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙣𝙚.For the second time in her career, @Karrie_Rae is your @Big12Conference Event Specialist of the Week! ➡️ https://t.co/ZbLyZi9A6D pic.twitter.com/Ibdufo0Vhk— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 23, 2021
Thomas’s fourth career weekly award comes after she tied her career high with a 9.875 on beam at the North Carolina State quad meet. The achievement marked her first career event title on beam. She added a 9.825 on bars in the meet.
Thomas is the fifth Sooner to win the Event Specialist of the Week award in seven weeks so far this season — joining freshman Kat LeVasseur, junior Allie Stern, sophomore Jenna Dunn and senior Jordan Draper. It’s the seventh time in program history that five different athletes have won the award in the same season, and the first occurrence since 2017.
OU competes next when it returns to the Lloyd Noble Center for the first time in February at 6:45 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 against No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s and Lindenwood.
