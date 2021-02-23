You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Karrie Thomas named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Karrie Thomas

Then-junior Karrie Thomas during the last home meet against Michigan on March 6, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Senior Karrie Thomas won her second career Event Specialist of the Week award on Tuesday.

Thomas’s fourth career weekly award comes after she tied her career high with a 9.875 on beam at the North Carolina State quad meet. The achievement marked her first career event title on beam. She added a 9.825 on bars in the meet.

Thomas is the fifth Sooner to win the Event Specialist of the Week award in seven weeks so far this season — joining freshman Kat LeVasseur, junior Allie Stern, sophomore Jenna Dunn and senior Jordan Draper. It’s the seventh time in program history that five different athletes have won the award in the same season, and the first occurrence since 2017.

OU competes next when it returns to the Lloyd Noble Center for the first time in February at 6:45 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 against No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s and Lindenwood.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments