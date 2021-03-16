OU women's gymnastics: Karrie Thomas named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week for 3rd time in 2021

Senior Karrie Thomas was named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week for the third time in the 2021 season on Tuesday.
Make that 3️⃣.For a league-leading third time this season, @Karrie_Rae is your @Big12Conference Event Specialist of the Week! ➡️https://t.co/vvAWHcykLT pic.twitter.com/UM7UvQRRMh— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 16, 2021
Thomas earned the award following her performance at Iowa State March 14. She tied her career high on beam with a 9.95 and added a 9.9 on bars.
The accolade marks Thomas’ third award in the last four weeks. The only other gymnast to claim the Event Specialist of the Week award in that run is OU freshman Kat LeVasseur. Thomas now has six awards in her career and four event specialist awards.
The No. 1 Sooners begin the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 16, in Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships on ESPN2.
