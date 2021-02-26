OU women's gymnastics: K.J. Kindler cements legacy with 500th victory while Audrey Davis shines

K.J. Kindler earned her 500th career win as a Division I women’s gymnastics head coach Friday night — an accomplishment she didn’t take the credit for.
Friday’s three victories, which put Kindler evenly at 500, came as the No. 3 Sooners (14-0, 4-0 Big 12) defeated No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s University and Lindenwood 197.175-196.875-193.650-191.625. Yet, instead of talking about her accomplishment after the meet, Kindler reflected the focus onto her athletes.
“This is their win, not ours,” Kindler said. “A coach only wins when their players are amazing. … Kudos to all of our alumni. I saw many of them in the stands tonight, and all those across the country. You guys did this.”
Kindler’s first 94 wins came at Iowa State, but the next 406 have come at the helm of the dominant OU gymnastics program, in large part due to her influence. Throughout Kindler’s 15-year tenure, she’s remained extremely humble despite having won four of the last five NCAA championships, and has always expected excellence from her gymnasts.
The task has been difficult at times, but the results of her labor have been rewarding. Former Oklahoma standout Haley Scaman, who suited up for Kindler from 2013-2016 and was a part of her first two national championship teams, knows that as well as anyone.
“She’s built that program from the ground up,” Scaman told The Daily after the meet. “It means a lot to be a part of that, and it’s great to see her be very successful.”
And for everything Kindler did for former gymnast Samantha Craus in the gym, the impact Kindler had away from the floor stands apart. She’s more than just a coach to her team, but a loving supporter and encourager as well.
“My senior year, I tore my ACL and she wrote me a letter,” Craus, who competed at OU from 2015-2018, told The Daily. “In the letter she said that sometimes we leave a greater legacy than numbers on a scoreboard. That stuck with me.”
To help claim the historic victory, in which Kindler cemented her legacy beyond the scoreboard, freshman Audrey Davis had one of her best meets yet. She tied her career high on both vault and bars with two 9.95’s. She won the vault title outright and tied with Denver senior Lynzee Brown for the bars title.
Davis’ performance Friday marked the first time she's broken 9.9 on vault and bars in the same meet. And throughout her excellent freshman year, her attitude has stood out as much as her gymnastics.
“You can see joy on her face when she competes and she hits a routine,” Kindler said. “It's like a ray of sunshine. You can see she's so joyful, and then even when she knows it wasn't her best effort, you can see it in her body language that she has a passion for being out there and she's really enjoying every moment of it. That's what impresses me the most about Audrey.”
In addition to Davis’s stellar performance and senior Karrie Thomas’s timely 9.9 on beam, senior Evy Schoepfer posted a 9.925 on vault and freshman Kat LeVasseur scored the same on bars. Senior Anastasia Webb added a pair of 9.9’s on vault and floor, the latter coming when Oklahoma needed a clean routine to solidify its win over Denver and help Kindler reach 500.
Despite the milestone and current undefeated record, Kindler believes her team has yet to reach its full potential. The only active coach in the NCAA with even one national title is determined to get her fifth.
OU and Kindler will make one final home appearance for senior night at 6:45 p.m CT on March 5 against BYU before taking the road for the rest of the 2021 season, where Kindler looks to add to her win total and potentially her trophy case.
“K.J. is one of the most passionate people about gymnastics that I’ve ever met,” Craus said. “She puts everything she has into this sport, and to see her come out with this accomplishment is amazing. She deserves it and more.”
