OU women's gymnastics: Audrey Davis, Jenna Dunn named Big 12 Newcomer, Specialist of the Week

Freshman Audrey Davis and sophomore Jenna Dunn were named the Big 12's Newcomer and Specialist of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.
Not one, but ✌️ Sooners earned weekly honors from the @Big12Conference! 👏👏👏Audrey Davis: NewcomerJenna Dunn: Event Specialist pic.twitter.com/JBEgnnRd5n— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) February 9, 2021
Davis won the Newcomer of the Week award for the second time this season after posting a 9.95 on both bars and beam in Oklahoma’s meet against Denver and Temple on Sunday. Her bars score tied her career high and her score on beam set a new career high. Both scores allowed her to tie for event titles. Additionally, she scored a 9.8 on vault to secure her second career weekly award.
Dunn won the Specialist of the Week award following her 9.925 performance on beam. Dunn helped OU move past its poor performance on beam against West Virginia on Jan. 31, as the Sooners didn’t count a score below 9.9 against Denver. Coincidentally, Dunn’s performance tied her career high from a year ago, which also came against the Pioneers.
No. 4 Oklahoma continues its road slate at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 13 when it travels to Fort Worth for the Metroplex Challenge against No. 17 Iowa State, Texas Woman’s and Centenary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.