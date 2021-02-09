You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Audrey Davis, Jenna Dunn named Big 12 Newcomer, Specialist of the Week

Audrey Davis

Freshman Audrey Davis during the meet against West Virginia on Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Freshman Audrey Davis and sophomore Jenna Dunn were named the Big 12's Newcomer and Specialist of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

Davis won the Newcomer of the Week award for the second time this season after posting a 9.95 on both bars and beam in Oklahoma’s meet against Denver and Temple on Sunday. Her bars score tied her career high and her score on beam set a new career high. Both scores allowed her to tie for event titles. Additionally, she scored a 9.8 on vault to secure her second career weekly award.

Dunn won the Specialist of the Week award following her 9.925 performance on beam. Dunn helped OU move past its poor performance on beam against West Virginia on Jan. 31, as the Sooners didn’t count a score below 9.9 against Denver. Coincidentally, Dunn’s performance tied her career high from a year ago, which also came against the Pioneers.

No. 4 Oklahoma continues its road slate at 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 13 when it travels to Fort Worth for the Metroplex Challenge against No. 17 Iowa State, Texas Woman’s and Centenary.

