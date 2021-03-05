OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb's perfect 10 leads No. 2 Sooners to senior night victory

Four years after Anastasia Webb landed her first career perfect 10, the senior earned her first perfect 10 at the Lloyd Noble Center on the same event.
Webb’s initial 10 came on beam as a freshman when OU traveled to UCLA on Feb. 4, 2018. Her second didn’t come until Feb. 13 of her senior year, on vault at the Metroplex Challenge against Centenary and Texas Woman’s. In what might be her last appearance in front of the Sooners’ home crowd, she showcased her stardom again.
She just makes everything look 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨. @AWebb_ wraps up the beam rotation with A PERFECT 10 ON SENIOR NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/7bdvCC5rH2— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 6, 2021
“She's unrelenting in that anchor spot and she just went after it tonight,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said of Webb afterward. “It was really, really fun to watch.”
Led by Webb’s third career perfect 10 and stellar performances across the board from its senior class, No. 2 Oklahoma (15-0, 4-0) earned a convincing 197.800-196.900 win over No. 11 Brigham Young University in Norman on Friday night.
Webb’s performance against BYU perhaps best exemplifies what was an exceptional night for the Sooners senior class. Senior Carly Woodard made her long-awaited return to the lineup on beam with a 9.875 after breaking her foot in practice before OU’s win over Utah on Jan. 17.
“I'll put Carly in any day of the week because her mindset is so strong, and she doesn't doubt herself and that's what it takes on beam,” Kindler said. “Though I don't think her gymnastics is up to par for her yet, I think it will get there as she works out a little bit more.”
It didn’t stop with Webb and Woodard. Senior Evy Schoepfer set two career highs, with a 9.950 on beam and a 9.925 on floor while adding 9.875 on vault. Senior Karrie Thomas, whose choice to return for the 2022 season was announced Friday, tied her season high on bars with a 9.9, had a 9.875 on floor and a 9.85 on beam. And fellow senior Jordan Draper concluded her home career with a 9.875 on floor.
“What a great finale for our senior class,” Kindler said. “There were a lot of emotions involved, I could tell from the beginning of the day… but I was really pleased with how they used that energy in their gymnastics tonight and kept everything in perspective.”
Of the five seniors, who were all unavailable to speak to the media following the meet, only Thomas has officially decided to use her extra year of eligibility received due to COVID-19. Draper will move on to earn her master’s degree at OU and Schoepfer is heading to the University of Iowa to go to dental school.
Meanwhile, Webb and Woodard remain undecided about whether or not they want to pursue another year of collegiate gymnastics.
“These athletes have been planning out their lives since they walked in the door as freshmen and they have a schedule of what they planned on,” Kindler said. “This additional year of eligibility has really caught them off guard.”
While the seniors shined on their night in Norman, the future of Oklahoma gymnastics did too.
Freshman Audrey Davis had a 9.925 on beam and a 9.875 on bars while fellow freshmen Bell Johnson set her career high on floor with a 9.925 and Kat LeVasseur had a 9.875 on vault. Together, they made it clear that even though the Sooners will miss their seniors, OU gymnastics will continue to remain one of the best collegiate programs.
This season, senior night won’t be the last competition for the class of 2021, unlike it was last season. The class of 2020’s senior night was its last meet before the season was canceled due to COVID-19, and this time, the Sooners are more grateful for what the opportunity of a full season presents.
“They see that their championship is going to happen and so I think that gives them hope, and they're excited that they get to end their careers on their own terms whether they choose to come back next year or they get to finish this year,” Kindler said. “It gives them a bigger sense of appreciation for this opportunity that some people did not get last season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.