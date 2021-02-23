OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb nominated for AAI Award

Senior Anastasia Webb was nominated Monday for the American Athletic Inc. Award, better known as the “Heisman Trophy” of women’s gymnastics.
Each year American Athletic, Inc. (AAI) presents the prestigious AAI Award to the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country. Check out the video below to see who is part of the 2021 nominees. #aaiaward pic.twitter.com/QIwf68i6AT— American Athletic (@AAIequipment) February 22, 2021
Webb is part of a field of 29 senior gymnasts nominated for the award. After the initial nominations, coaches will vote to narrow the group of gymnasts down to six, and then vote again to determine the winner of the award.
Webb, from Morton Grove, Illinois, earned the nomination with several stellar season highs. She has scored a perfect 10 on beam, a 9.975 on vault, a 9.950 on floor and a 9.950 on bars.
Nine consecutive Oklahoma gymnasts have been finalists for the AAI award, including Haley Scaman and Maggie Nichols. Last year, Nichols became the first OU athlete to ever win the AAI award.
Webb will try to add to her award resume as she and the No. 3 Sooners return to action at 6:45 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 in Norman against No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s and Lindenwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.