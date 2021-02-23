You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb nominated for AAI Award

Anastasia Webb and K.J. Kindler

Senior Anastasia Webb listens to head coach K.J. Kindler during the meet against West Virginia, Jan. 31.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior Anastasia Webb was nominated Monday for the American Athletic Inc. Award, better known as the “Heisman Trophy” of women’s gymnastics.

 Webb is part of a field of 29 senior gymnasts nominated for the award. After the initial nominations, coaches will vote to narrow the group of gymnasts down to six, and then vote again to determine the winner of the award.

Webb, from Morton Grove, Illinois, earned the nomination with several stellar season highs. She has scored a perfect 10 on beam, a 9.975 on vault, a 9.950 on floor and a 9.950 on bars.

Nine consecutive Oklahoma gymnasts have been finalists for the AAI award, including Haley Scaman and Maggie Nichols. Last year, Nichols became the first OU athlete to ever win the AAI award.

Webb will try to add to her award resume as she and the No. 3 Sooners return to action at 6:45 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 in Norman against No. 10 Denver, Texas Woman’s and Lindenwood.

