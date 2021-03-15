You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named finalist for AAI Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Anastasia Webb was named a finalist for the AAI Award on Monday.

Webb becomes the tenth straight Sooner gymnast to become a finalist for the AAI award. Maggie Nichols became the first OU gymnast to win the award, long considered the Heisman Trophy of gymnastics, in 2020.

Other nominees for the award include Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler, Denver’s Lynnzee Brown, Florida’s Alyssa Baumann, UCLA’s Nia Dennis and California’s Kyana George. 

Webb earned the nomination following a stellar senior season. She’s scored three perfect 10s and set or tied career highs on each event. Webb is the only current Sooner to have competed in every meet of her career.

Oklahoma begins the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20, when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments