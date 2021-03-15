OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named finalist for AAI Award

Anastasia Webb was named a finalist for the AAI Award on Monday.
Considered the Heisman Trophy of women's gymnastics, @AWebb_ is Oklahoma's 10th consecutive AAI Award Finalist, joining an 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 group that includes Taylor Spears, Haley Scaman, Chayse Capps, Brenna Dowell, Maggie Nichols and many more! ➡️https://t.co/e04rZDlG4e pic.twitter.com/8L9Wp7XJvm— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 15, 2021
Webb becomes the tenth straight Sooner gymnast to become a finalist for the AAI award. Maggie Nichols became the first OU gymnast to win the award, long considered the Heisman Trophy of gymnastics, in 2020.
Other nominees for the award include Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler, Denver’s Lynnzee Brown, Florida’s Alyssa Baumann, UCLA’s Nia Dennis and California’s Kyana George.
Webb earned the nomination following a stellar senior season. She’s scored three perfect 10s and set or tied career highs on each event. Webb is the only current Sooner to have competed in every meet of her career.
Oklahoma begins the postseason at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, March 20, when it travels to Morgantown for the Big 12 Championships against No. 9 Denver, No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia.
