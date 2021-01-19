You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

OU senior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday for the second time in 2021.

The award marks Webb’s 12th career Big 12 weekly award, and it’s the fifth time she has earned the Gymnast of the Week award.

Webb helped power the Sooners (2-0) over then-No. 3 Utah, leading the team with a 39.525 on the all-around, including a 9.925 on vault and a 9.9 on beam. Webb is ranked third on beam, fourth on all-around, and 11th on vault in the country.

OU will take the road for the first time in 2021 and for its first conference meet of the season against West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22 in Morgantown on ESPN+.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments