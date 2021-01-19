OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week

OU senior Anastasia Webb was named Big 12 Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday for the second time in 2021.
She's done it 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣.For the second week in a row, @AWebb_ is your @Big12Conference Gymnast of the Week! ➡️ https://t.co/lN7NddQX3K pic.twitter.com/0vdxi324Ld— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 19, 2021
The award marks Webb’s 12th career Big 12 weekly award, and it’s the fifth time she has earned the Gymnast of the Week award.
Webb helped power the Sooners (2-0) over then-No. 3 Utah, leading the team with a 39.525 on the all-around, including a 9.925 on vault and a 9.9 on beam. Webb is ranked third on beam, fourth on all-around, and 11th on vault in the country.
OU will take the road for the first time in 2021 and for its first conference meet of the season against West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22 in Morgantown on ESPN+.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.