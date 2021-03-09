OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, Kat LeVasseur claim Big 12 weekly awards

Senior Anastasia Webb and freshman Kat LeVasseur each won a Big 12 Weekly Award on Tuesday.
𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.Congrats @AWebb_ on being named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Week for the 𝙛𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙝 time this season and Kat for being named Event Specialist for the 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙 time! ➡️ https://t.co/mcXJFCnOmK pic.twitter.com/cPerWTPmSg— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 9, 2021
Webb was named the co-Gymnast of the Week following Oklahoma’s two competitions in which she posted two of her four career perfect 10’s. The first came on March 5 against BYU on beam and she scored the second on vault on March 7 against TWU and Centenary.
In addition, Webb had a career high 9.975 on bars, a career high 9.950 on floor, a 9.925 on beam and a 9.9 on vault over the course of the weekend. The recognition marks Webb’s fifth Gymnast of the Week honor in the 2021 season, the eighth such honor in her career and brings her to 15 total weekly awards.
LeVasseur earned the Event Specialist of the Week award following two solid performances. In the Sooners’ first competition of the weekend, she scored a 9.875 on vault and a 9.85 on bars. On Sunday, she posted two scores above 9.9 with a 9.95 on bars and a 9.9 on vault, helping OU claim its third highest score on vault in school history.
The accolade is LeVasseur’s second career weekly award after earning the Event Specialist of the Week in the first week of the season. An Oklahoma gymnast has now won the award six weeks in a row, and LeVasseur is the second Sooner athlete, along with senior Karrie Thomas, to win it twice.
OU concludes the regular season at noon CT on Sunday, March 14 at Iowa State.
