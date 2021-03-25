OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb, 4 other Sooners combine for 8 All-America honors

Star senior Anastasia Webb is among five Sooners who combined to win eight All-America honors across every event on Thursday.
𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬.Congrats to Audrey, Kat, Evy, Karrie and Anastasia on combining to earn 8️⃣ regular season All-America honors! ➡️ https://t.co/nrPN8x958w pic.twitter.com/C5Od8DCttV— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 25, 2021
Webb led Oklahoma with four of the eight nominations. She was named to the first team on all-around, vault and beam, while adding a second team honor on floor. Webb, who finished the season ranked in the top-10 on those four events behind two perfect 10’s on vault and one on beam, now has 12 career accolades.
Seniors Evy Schoepfer and Karrie Thomas earned their first career All-America honors. Schoepfer was named to the first team on vault in her final season as a collegiate gymnast. Thomas, who will return for the 2022 season, made the second team on beam.
The freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur both won awards on beam. Davis made the first team and LeVasseur the second team following stellar seasons that saw them finish No. 4 and No. 11, respectively, in the national rankings.
Oklahoma begins NCAA Regional competition April 2-3 in Tuscaloosa.
